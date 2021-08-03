Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules

Is China a Communist nation? This is what the Beijing government would have its people and the world believe by celebrating the centennial of the formation of the Communist Party in Shanghai this July 23. Originally, the Party was nothing but a group of 13 intellectuals informed by a quick reading of the gospels of Marx, Engels, and Lenin and fascinated by what seemed promising in the new Soviet Union. Though official accounts now deny it, we should not underestimate the importance of Russian assistance in the creation of the Chinese Communist Party, up to the time of its military victory against Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalists in 1949. After military assistance came help with industrialization, until the expulsion of Soviet advisors by Mao Zedong, who was determined to impose his personal conception of Communism on China and on the rest of the world—Maoism rather than Leninism. This Sino-Russian alliance was bound to end in disagreement: for the Chinese Communists, the essential purposes of the ideology were to restore unity to China, which had been ravaged by colonialism and civil wars; to impose on the Chinese nation a new collective ideology, Marxism, in the place of Confucianism; and to make China the center of the world once again. The Chinese Communist Party had accepted Russian aid for tactical reasons, without for a moment considering becoming Moscow’s satellite.