Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules

By The Associated Press
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The image of Communist China’s founding leader, Mao Zedong, made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it is “looking into the matter.”. The gesture — Mao pin badges worn by two Chinese gold medalists at their medal ceremony —...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhong Tianshi
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Raven Saunders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Ap#American#Communist Party#Ioc#Muslim#Uyghur#The U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

Why the Philippines Picked America Over China

TAIPEI - The Philippine government’s decision to restore its Visiting Forces Agreement with the U.S. military after 18 months of threats to scrap it shows that Beijing had not delivered enough to the Southeast Asian country to sustain a friendship or excite common Filipinos, analysts say. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte...
World95.5 FM WIFC

Olympics-IOC asks Chinese team for report on cyclists’ Mao Zedong badges

TOKYO (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday asked the Chinese team for a report on why two of its medallists appeared on the podium wearing badges featuring the head of the country’s former leader Mao Zedong. Gold medal cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore the badges during...
SportsBBC

Chinese gold medallists face investigation over Mao badges

The International Olympic Committee says it is investigating two Chinese cyclists who wore badges featuring an image of the country's former leader Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony. A spokesman said the IOC had contacted the Chinese Olympic Committee for a report on the incident. The pair - Bao Shanju...
IndiaCity Journal

Can the Chinese Communist Party Endure?

Is China a Communist nation? This is what the Beijing government would have its people and the world believe by celebrating the centennial of the formation of the Communist Party in Shanghai this July 23. Originally, the Party was nothing but a group of 13 intellectuals informed by a quick reading of the gospels of Marx, Engels, and Lenin and fascinated by what seemed promising in the new Soviet Union. Though official accounts now deny it, we should not underestimate the importance of Russian assistance in the creation of the Chinese Communist Party, up to the time of its military victory against Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalists in 1949. After military assistance came help with industrialization, until the expulsion of Soviet advisors by Mao Zedong, who was determined to impose his personal conception of Communism on China and on the rest of the world—Maoism rather than Leninism. This Sino-Russian alliance was bound to end in disagreement: for the Chinese Communists, the essential purposes of the ideology were to restore unity to China, which had been ravaged by colonialism and civil wars; to impose on the Chinese nation a new collective ideology, Marxism, in the place of Confucianism; and to make China the center of the world once again. The Chinese Communist Party had accepted Russian aid for tactical reasons, without for a moment considering becoming Moscow’s satellite.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

BEIJING’S POODLES: Had any other nation unleashed Covid we would never hear the end of it. Instead, we've rolled over in an act of appeasement redolent of the 1930s, writes IAIN DUNCAN SMITH

The investigative skills of the World Health Organisation team looking into the origins of the outbreak of Covid in China are, unfortunately, more akin to the abilities of the Keystone Cops than to the crack sleuths of TV’s CSI. Initially, after being carefully guided around Wuhan by Chinese government officials,...
ChinaNew York Post

Hong Kong man jailed for 9 years for breaking national security law

HONG KONG, July 30 — The first person convicted under Hong Kong’s national security law was jailed for nine years on Friday for terrorist activities and inciting secession, judges said, in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city’s judicial landscape. Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of...
SportsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Olympics Latest: IOC asks China team to explain Mao pins

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. The IOC says it asked China’s Olympic team to explain two gold medal winners wearing pins of communist leader Mao Zedong at their medal ceremony.

Comments / 0

Community Policy