Hannas awarded August Garden of the Month
Jim and Carol Hanna, 1199 Farrandsville Road, have been selected for Dogwood Circle Garden Club’s Garden of the Month award for August. They have created lovely butterfly gardens, manicured islands of perennials, and neatly trimmed foundation shrubs for all-season appeal. The butterfly gardens are along the rear of the house, and large numbers of several species of butterflies flock to the liatris, Joe Pye, salvia, coral bells, astilbe, black-eyed Susans, mints and loosestrife. Lush pots of coleus and begonias bring colorful accents into the landscape. More photos of the award winning garden may be viewed on the club’s website www.lhgardenclub.com. Gardens are judged on variety, color, neatness, curb appeal and be visible from a public street or alley. Judges for September are Bonnie Hannis (570-660-4002) and Suzanne Camerer (570-377-0837) and should be received by Aug. 25.www.lockhaven.com
