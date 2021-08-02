Letters from our Readers – Time to teach real history

How many of you can name every country on the earth? If you can’t, you can look it up pretty easily. A little bit of effort and education is all it takes. Does it mean that those countries you can’t immediately name haven’t already existed for hundreds of years? Does it make entire nations “obscure” because you may not know them? With 54% students of color in Chesterfield County Public Schools and zero people of color on the School Board, it’s well past time to make an effort to educate yourselves and my kids. What my kids should be learning in Chesterfield County are facts. Those facts need to include Americans of all colors. Do not think that progress comes to anyone without some discomfort. Racism is an ugly truth, but not educating people with the truth for decades is exactly why we are so divided as a country now. I don’t care what label you give it, teach my kids the truth – race is only a social tool to divide and oppress people of color! Teach them about redlining and zoning and how it affects all people – not just white people. Do not let my kids be 50 like me before ever hearing of Black Wall Street, the Tulsa massacre and Juneteenth. And do not tell me that is obscure Black history – this is United States history! I am throwing down a challenge right now. Superintendent Merv Daugherty and School Board members Ryan Harter, Dot Heffron, Kathryn Haines, Debbie Bailey and Ann Coker should participate in all of the eight VCU professional development training sessions [“School Board plans to review equity training for teachers,” July 14] listed in the MOU that you’ve now let expire: 1. Understanding implicit and institutional bias; 2. Developing a deeper understanding of power, privilege and perspective; 3. Leading uncomfortable race conversations; 4. Engaging all stakeholders in efforts to disrupt racism; 5. Principles of antiracism; 6. Racism and white supremacy; 7. Strategies for dealing with resistance within a school community; and 8. Creating “affinity groups,” or safe spaces for dialogue among same-race colleagues. I’m challenging each of you to educate yourselves. Put your actions where your mouth says it is and show students and faculty of Chesterfield how committed you are to condemning racism and affirming the school system’s commitment to an inclusive school environment for all. Special thank you to Jim McConnell for the fantastic article in the Chesterfield Observer!