Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Letters from our Readers – Time to teach real history

By Submitted
Willits News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Greenlee in his LTE on July 1st seems to be confusing teaching about systemic racism with his general complaints about the education system. Historically, it is Black children whose education has been mediocre, who had to rely on out of date books handed down from White schools, whose school districts were grossly underfunded compared to those in wealthier communities. Of course, when Black families tried to move into better school districts, they were refused housing, crosses were burned on their lawns, rocks thrown through their windows, all of this happening in “nice white communities”.

www.willitsnews.com

Comments / 7

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Education System#Jews#Slavery#Lte#The Third Reich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Related
EducationUkiah Daily Journal

Letters: Time to teach real history

Dale Greenlee in his LTE on July 1st seems to be confusing teaching about systemic racism with his general complaints about the education system. Historically, it is Black children whose education has been mediocre, who had to rely on out of date books handed down from White schools, whose school districts were grossly underfunded compared to those in wealthier communities. Of course, when Black families tried to move into better school districts, they were refused housing, crosses were burned on their lawns, rocks thrown through their windows, all of this happening in “nice white communities”.
Societyozaukeepress.com

LETTER: Teach race relations but don’t teach ‘racist concepts’ of CRT

Critical race theory’s proponents are gaslighting you. In last week’s Ozaukee Press letters to the editor, two writers suggested that CRT is nothing more than teaching about Tulsa and slavery and the genocide of Native Americans. That’s not true at all. That’s just history, and it all should be taught (and I’m not sure what school the letter writer went to, but I was taught all those things).
Wayzata, MNhometownsource.com

LETTER: We should not be afraid to teach children history

What do you get when you combine an obscure law school theory and a desire to drum up fear for votes? You get what happened at the July 12 Wayzata School Board meeting, where misinformed parents passionately denounced critical race theory, which they claim teaches kids to “hate their country, to hate each other and to hate themselves.”
Books & LiteratureThe Free Press

We must learn from our history

In our current time, there are few good books that speak to the fundamental problems in America. There recently has been published a great book that looks at the systematic racism in the United States. It is titled "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House, New York, 2020).
AmericasRoanoke Times

Letter: Wedded to faux history

Re: The letter accusing The Roanoke Times of “blowing smoke” about John C. Underwood (July 6, “Naming school after Underwood would be an abomination”), it reveals the author’s understanding of history to be about a half-century outdated. When I entered graduate school at the University of Virginia in 1970, historical...
Societycallnewspapers.com

Reader responds to an equity, diversity letter on efforts in the district

I find it somewhat bizarre that one who claims to be dedicated to understanding students of color and indeed participated in many programs centered on inclusion would then respond with such reactionary disapproval to programs like LEAD (Lindbergh Equity and Diversity), as seen in the Jan. 28 issue of The Call.
Belton, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Belton reader says it’s time to get back to teaching truth and facts

We need to understand why some people continue to distort facts or refuse to learn them. In reference to the Revolutionary War, Michelle Bachman stated that Concord and Lexington are in New Hampshire. Sarah Palin said Paul Revere was warning the British. Palin liked all of the Founding Fathers because they had the wisdom to support adding “Under God” (1954) to the Pledge of Allegiance (1942). Palin stated,
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Letter: Teach our kids the ‘ugly truth’ of systemic racism

How many of you can name every country on the earth? If you can’t, you can look it up pretty easily. A little bit of effort and education is all it takes. Does it mean that those countries you can’t immediately name haven’t already existed for hundreds of years? Does it make entire nations “obscure” because you may not know them? With 54% students of color in Chesterfield County Public Schools and zero people of color on the School Board, it’s well past time to make an effort to educate yourselves and my kids. What my kids should be learning in Chesterfield County are facts. Those facts need to include Americans of all colors. Do not think that progress comes to anyone without some discomfort. Racism is an ugly truth, but not educating people with the truth for decades is exactly why we are so divided as a country now. I don’t care what label you give it, teach my kids the truth – race is only a social tool to divide and oppress people of color! Teach them about redlining and zoning and how it affects all people – not just white people. Do not let my kids be 50 like me before ever hearing of Black Wall Street, the Tulsa massacre and Juneteenth. And do not tell me that is obscure Black history – this is United States history! I am throwing down a challenge right now. Superintendent Merv Daugherty and School Board members Ryan Harter, Dot Heffron, Kathryn Haines, Debbie Bailey and Ann Coker should participate in all of the eight VCU professional development training sessions [“School Board plans to review equity training for teachers,” July 14] listed in the MOU that you’ve now let expire: 1. Understanding implicit and institutional bias; 2. Developing a deeper understanding of power, privilege and perspective; 3. Leading uncomfortable race conversations; 4. Engaging all stakeholders in efforts to disrupt racism; 5. Principles of antiracism; 6. Racism and white supremacy; 7. Strategies for dealing with resistance within a school community; and 8. Creating “affinity groups,” or safe spaces for dialogue among same-race colleagues. I’m challenging each of you to educate yourselves. Put your actions where your mouth says it is and show students and faculty of Chesterfield how committed you are to condemning racism and affirming the school system’s commitment to an inclusive school environment for all. Special thank you to Jim McConnell for the fantastic article in the Chesterfield Observer!
SocietyBrunswick News

Reader responds to letter on critical race theory

Donald Disney’s recent letter to the editor was a well-written, factual letter to a point. Slavery came to the U.S. from Africa, of course. The chief of the tribe captured them, locked them in prisons and forts to be sold to traders from Europe for beads and knives — probably worth $2 to $3 — then taken to the U.S. to be sold for a small fortune in the north, where they money was. The climate was too cold so they were sold to the southern plantation owners.
Educationmarysvilleonline.net

The consequences of mis-teaching are real

Critical Race Theory has led to unnecessary alarm across the country at both K–12 and higher education levels. One portion of the public believes teachers should only teach what their local or state school boards approve. Another portion believes that teachers have some sort of absolute academic freedom and unlimited free speech. Both are wrong. It is far more complex.
EducationPosted by
FITSNews

FITS Forum: Teaching The Entire Fabric Of Our Nation’s History

By DR. FRANK MORGAN || There continues to be heated debate in our country and across South Carolina about Critical Race Theory (CRT) and how the issue of race is addressed in public K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions. The discourse has focused mostly on what should not be taught. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been near enough attention paid to what needs to be taught about our country’s history.
Loudoun County, VAInside Nova

Kerr: How we teach history is what’s critical

A recent Loudoun County School Board meeting was raucously disrupted in part over the issue of Critical Race Theory (CRT). I have doubts that many of the protestors even know exactly what that is, which is understandable because CRT is poorly defined at best. What’s more, it’s not a part...
SocietyPosted by
PennLive.com

Critical Race Theory is detracting from our real concerns| PennLive letters

People recently demonstrated at the state capital, objecting to something called Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught in our schools. Frankly, I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s good or bad, but I understand that none of our over 500 public school districts are teaching it, or plan to do so. Don’t we have enough problems today that are real problems to worry about, without demonstrating about something that isn’t a problem?
Americastheislandnow.com

Readers Write: Who will watch out for our backs?

In the early 1950s, there was a television show “Racket Squad” that dramatized confidence games featuring ordinary citizens getting ensnared in different schemes which ended with the narrator, a captain in the police force warning: “There are people who can slap you on the back with one hand and pick your pocket with another…and it could happen to you.” It’s the art of deception, like diverting your attention from things that are really important.
Public HealthThe Southern

Voice of the Reader: It's time

It is crunch time, folks. And it is time for local leaders to step up. I am referring to the fight against the coronavirus, which is ravaging our nation, once again. In the early months of COVID-19, I was less than heartened by the deficit in local leadership by certain public officials. Moreover, much of the rhetoric even downplayed the seriousness of the virus. Sadly, many of our citizens internalized those sentiments, even citing some of the officials as the reason for their lackadaisical attitude. As a result, they displayed an indifference towards the virus that culminated in many becoming infected. And yes, many died.
EducationBowling Green Daily News

Trust teachers to teach, not preach

There’s much to dislike on both sides of the increasingly shrill debate over so-called critical race theory, and we’re saddened to see Kentucky become a battleground of a national culture war flamed by opportunistic politicians in search of votes from a polarized electorate. We take state Education Commissioner Jason Glass...
Frankfort, KYThe State-Journal

Letter: 'Remember teachers, their strength, struggle while teaching history'

A recent editorial in The State Journal (“Editorial: Trust teachers to teach history fully but not preach,” weekend, July 30-August 1) is a well-written piece of work on ongoing burning issue. I like the the way it was concluded “America has an impressive, if imperfect and ongoing, track record of correcting its mistakes. Public schools should teach that history authentically, without interference from lawmakers, then entrust their students — tomorrow’s citizenry — to carry this grand experiment in freedom and democracy forward.”
RelationshipsJournal Review

Letter: Reader advocates for common sense during pandemic

I am a parent of a young girl who is so excited to start school that she is sleeping with her backpack. I personally am exhausted by the ever-changing battle of negotiating safety with everyday life and am ready to get back to normal as soon as possible. I have chosen to respect the trusted common sense and small-town values that have protected my family for generations.

Comments / 7

Community Policy