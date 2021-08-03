Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

EXCLUSIVE-Sanofi makes $3.2 bln offer for U.S. mRNA partner Translate Bio

By Matthias Blamont
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Sanofi, Translate Bio developing potential COVID-19 vaccine

* Offering $38/share for Translate Bio

* Offer gives Translate Bio a $3.2 bln equity value (Updates with confirmation from Sanofi and Translate Bio)

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Tuesday it has made a $3.2 billion offer to buy U.S. biotech company Translate Bio, as it bets on next-generation mRNA technology after setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race, confirming a Reuters exclusive report.

Sanofi said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of about $3.2 billion for Translate Bio. The boards of both companies have approved the deal, it said.

“Translate Bio adds an mRNA technology platform and strong capabilities to our research, further advancing our ability to explore the promise of this technology to develop both best-in-class vaccines and therapeutics,” Sanofi Chief Executive Paul Hudson said in a statement.

Translate Bio’s shares surged on Monday following the Reuters report. Sanofi’s offer of $38 represents a 30.4% premium to Translate Bio’s August 2 closing price of $29.15.

GROWING INTEREST IN MRNA TECHNOLOGY

Sanofi’s bid for Translate Bio marks the latest interest by a large pharmaceutical company in mRNA technology, following its proven success in COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer /BioNTech and Moderna.

The messenger RNA (ribonucleic acid) approach, an area of Translate Bio expertise, instructs human cells to make specific proteins that produce an immune response to a given disease.

Sanofi and Translate Bio have been working together since 2018 and joined forces last year to develop an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. They expect interim results of their Phase I/II clinical trial in the third quarter.

The two companies are also looking at mRNA vaccines for several infectious diseases and in June started a Phase I trial evaluating a possible mRNA-based vaccine against seasonal influenza, building on Sanofi’s expertise as one of the world’s top flu vaccine makers.

TOUGH YEAR

Sanofi’s interest comes after a tough year for the French drugmaker after falling behind rivals with less experience in the COVID-19 vaccine race, a major blow to CEO Paul Hudson who joined the company almost two years ago.

Sanofi warned last year its traditional, protein-based COVID-19 jab developed with GlaxoSmithKline showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its launch until toward the end of 2021.

Hudson has also been under increasing pressure to reduce the company’s dependence on its star eczema treatment Dupixent to boost earnings. Earlier this year, it agreed to fill and pack millions of doses of shots made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

Translate Bio, set up in 2016, has not launched any drugs on the market but its clinical-stage pulmonary product using its mRNA platform is being tested as an inhaled treatment for cystic fibrosis in a Phase I/II clinical trial, its website says. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont in Paris; Additional reporting by Caroline Humer and Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru, and Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; Editing by Josephine Mason, Matthew Lewis and Sonali Paul)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrna#Drugs#U S#Mrna Technology#Pfizer Biontech#Year Sanofi#French#Glaxosmithkline#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Translate Bio Stock Soared Today

Shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) surged 29% on Tuesday after the U.S. biotechnology company said it agreed to be acquired by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). So what. The all-cash deal values Translate Bio at roughly $3.2 billion, or $38 per share. That represents a premium of more than 30%...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Bayer buying Vividion Therapeutics

Bayer AG is buying Vividion Therapeutics, a San Diego.-based company that focuses on drug development using protein surface screening, in a $2 billion deal. Vividion only recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO), which it has decided to abandon with this acquisition. Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer...
Public HealthPhramalive.com

Novavax again delays seeking U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax again delays seeking U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax Inc on Thursday again delayed its timeline for seeking U.S. authorization for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine but expects to become a major distributor to lower and middle-income countries this year. It had previously said it would seek emergency use authorization...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 2) Absci, CORP (NASDAQ: ABSI) (IPOed July 22) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) (received fast track designation for nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma) AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC)
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Sanofi to Buy mRNA Developer: ETFs in Focus

Sanofi has agreed to acquire U.S. biotech company Translate Bio in a $3.2 billion deal, as it wants to strengthen its position in the next-generation mRNA vaccine technology, if we go by a Reuters report. The French pharmaceuticals firm would reportedly acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of about $3.2 billion.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology Across Vaccines and Therapeutics Development

Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and therapeutics development. Accelerates development of current Sanofi licensed programs in vaccines and potential to explore other therapeutic areas. Fast tracks establishment of Sanofi’s recently announced mRNA Center of Excellence. Full integration upgrades drug formulation capabilities and enhances...
Medical & Biotechrock947.com

Bayer boosts drug pipeline with Vividion buy, lifts outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer on Thursday boosted its drug pipeline with a $2 billion takeover and lifted its outlook for 2021 after sales of prescription medicines recovered from restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bayer now expects sales of 43 billion euros ($50.9 billion) this year, up from 41 billion earlier....
Medical & BiotechEntrepreneur

Hot Biotech Stocks To Watch After Sanofi’s Acquisition Of Translate Bio

Biotech Stocks That Deserve Your Attention After Latest News. Penny stocks are well-known for their high risk & high reward. Volatility, heavy speculation, and other factors can influence the market for these cheap stocks more than their higher price cohorts. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth a closer look. While many traders focus on the short-term potential, there’s an entirely different side to low-priced stocks.
Lexington, MABoston Globe

French drug giant Sanofi buys Lexington’s Translate Bio for $3.2b

Sanofi is buying its Lexington messenger RNA partner Translate Bio for $3.2 billion as the French drug giant ― one of the world’s biggest vaccine makers but a straggler in the coronavirus vaccine race ― bets on the technology behind the first two COVID-19 vaccines cleared in the US. Sanofi,...
Medical & Biotechpulse2.com

Why Sanofi (SNY) Is Buying Translate Bio (TBIO) For $3.2 Billion

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has announced it is buying Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) in a deal valued at about $3.2 billion. These are the details. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) announced has entered into a definitive agreement with Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO), a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company, under which Sanofi will acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $3.2 billion (on a fully diluted basis). This deal was made in order to to accelerate Sanofi’s endeavor to accelerate the application of messenger RNA (mRNA) to develop therapeutics and vaccines. The Sanofi and Translate Bio Boards of Directors unanimously approved the transaction.
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

Sanofi boosts its mRNA capabilities with Translate Bio acquisition

French pharma company Sanofi has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Translate Bio, gaining mRNA technology to use across its vaccines and therapeutics development. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will acquire Translate Bio for approximately $3.2bn, or $38.00 per share in cash. While the deal is still subject to customary closing conditions, the Sanofi and Translate Bio boards of directors have unanimously approved the transaction.
Medical & BiotechSeekingalpha.com

Translate Bio surges in after hours on report of Sanofi bid (update)

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Update 8:58pm: Updates shares. Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) jumped 69% in after hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy