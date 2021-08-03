Getting a career off cruise control

Since the upcoming show of Black illustrators of children’s books at Featherstone Center for the Arts is being called “From Caldecott to Coretta Scott: Award Winning Black Illustrators,” I am somewhat reluctantly beginning this article with a list of awards. Jerry Pinkney, who has illustrated over 100 books for children, has won the Caldecott Medal and five Coretta Scott King awards. Bryan Collier is a four-time Caldecott honor recipient and has six Coretta Scott King awards. Pat Cummings, an illustrator of over 40 books for children, is also a Coretta Scott King award recipient. The list of illustrators whose work will be shown also includes Diane and Leo Dillon, Ekua Holmes, E.B. Lewis, Brian Pinkney, and Eric Velasquez, as well as groundbreaking work by Ezra Jack Keats, whose book “The Snowy Day” won the Caldecott Medal in 1963. The list of awards these remarkable artists have garnered continues with more Caldecotts and more Coretta Scott Kings. Impressive, absolutely, but what is truly extraordinary is the artwork which will be on display at Featherstone from August 8 to Sept. 6. Guest curated by R. Michelson Galleries, this is the first in-depth show on the Vineyard of Black children’s book illustrators.
