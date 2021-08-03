Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Deep Thoughts About Pigs and Sheep

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

Do you think sheep know when you're pulling the wool over their eyes?. Does the person who inventories sheep often fall asleep on the job?. If a pig is sold to the pawn shop is it then called a ham-hock?. If we make sweaters out of a sheep's hair, what...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep#Deep Thoughts#Pig#The Pawn#Sausage Roll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Goose leaves people baffled after being photographed flying upside down

Attention has turned to a bizarre image of a goose that has surfaced online – who appears to be defying convention and flying upside down. Photographer, Vincent Cornelissen, took to Instagram to showcase the odd sighting in the Dutch town of Arnhem, which shows the dark grey and white bean goose in what initially appears to be an edited image.“I was afraid that no one would believe me. The image looked like it was edited in Photoshop.” The amateur photographer told ABC 12. Though the image was posted a few months back, people are baffled about why geese do...
Food & Drinksrd.com

If You See a Blue Twist Tie on Your Bread Bag, This Is What It Means

Even if your bread-baking has continued beyond the long days of pandemic lockdown, sometimes you still find yourself in need of a loaf on short notice. It’s time to brush up on your supermarket tricks for shopping smarter and head down the bakery aisle. Maybe you’re looking for a rustic sourdough to eat with scrambled eggs (did you know you can eat the bumpy ones?) or a springy brioche for French toast or a really great sandwich. But with shelf after shelf of beautiful breads on offer, how can you find the best loaf? You can do your best to judge by color, looking for a golden brown crust, but color isn’t always clear—just think of the mysterious yellow cap you sometimes see on Coca-Cola bottles. You can try and smell the bread through its plastic or paper wrapping, or give it a gentle squeeze to test for crackle and give. But there’s a much, much easier way to determine the freshness of your bread: Simply look at the twist tie!
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities

The calmest dog breeds you’ll want to bring home. When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn’t forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don’t shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It’s important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

My husband seems almost proud of being unfaithful to me

All this talk about ministers having affairs has brought back to me the misery of three years ago, when my husband confessed to having an affair with a close friend of ours. I’d noticed that he’d been in quite an exuberant, gleeful mood. It turned out that he’d spent the past three months in various hotels with this woman, who we’d been friends with since uni. He seemed almost proud to be telling me.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare for it to Be "Raining Cockroaches," Experts Say

Whether you notice them scurrying out from a dumpster behind a restaurant on your way home at night or find them in your own home, cockroaches are rarely, if ever, a welcome sight. Unfortunately for one area in the U.S., seeing cockroaches is about to become more than just an occasional occurrence. In fact, experts are warning residents of this locale to prepare for it to be "raining cockroaches" in the near future. Read on to discover if an influx of these unwanted pests could be headed your way.
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Dakota is a 10-year-old Jack Russel mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner went into a nursing home. Dakota is a sweet and loving girl who can be a lap dog. She enjoys taking naps in her doggy bed and going for walks. Dakota would love a quiet home with no small children.
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
PetsCourier-Express

Odie's Diary; the life of a shelter dog

SHIPPENVILLE — The Tri-County Animal Rescue Center has a special dog at the shelter who has been struggling to find his forever home, having spent about 110 days at the shelter now. Odie is a 3-year-old boxer-pit mix, and has been waiting patiently to go home with someone. After struggling...
PetsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Pup, Porsche, Is Hoping to Wiggle Her Way Into Your Heart

Today, for Dog Days, we met this tiny puppy named Porsche. Porsche is only 3 months old and is suspected to remain small. Although, it's difficult for the SPCA of SW Michigan to accurately determine how big an animal may grow because they often don't know who the animal's parents are.
Animalswpde.com

Kennel out $50k after woman abandons 38 dogs for 6 months

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A boarding kennel in Danville, Va. is reeling after they say someone left them with more than three dozen dogs and never came back. Now, six months later, they have still not been paid. Rachael Peters and her family took over the operations of Danville Pet...
Behind Viral VideosABC 4

The Ugly Baby Challenge has moms flooding TikTok with pictures

On Good Things Utah this morning – TikTok’s latest trend, the “Ugly Baby Challenge,” has moms flooding the app with faces only a mother could love. Specifically, photos of their babies at their worst moments — poking fun by sharing their newborn photos and how ugly they apparently once looked. We have the faces only a mother could love!
AnimalsNewsweek

Girl and Dog Look Identical As They Snooze Together in Hilarious Video

If you are in need of something to make you smile today, look no further than this adorable video of a little girl and a dog taking a nap. In footage posted to TikTok by Noah Holstock, known online as noahholstock, we can see a child and a French bulldog lying side by side on a sofa snoozing.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Documents A New Chapter In Life

On Friday, Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop shared a big moment with her social media followers. Fans are freaking out over her latest post and can’t believe she’s finally in this next chapter of her life. The former TLC star often posts on social media to keep fans in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy