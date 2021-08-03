Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Ordering Coffee

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

John and Jake went into a diner that looked as though it had seen better days. As they slid in to a booth, John wiped some crumbs from the seat. Then he took a napkin and wiped some mustard from the table. The waitress, in a dirty uniform, came over and asked if they wanted some menus.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Coffee#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksrd.com

If You See a Blue Twist Tie on Your Bread Bag, This Is What It Means

Even if your bread-baking has continued beyond the long days of pandemic lockdown, sometimes you still find yourself in need of a loaf on short notice. It’s time to brush up on your supermarket tricks for shopping smarter and head down the bakery aisle. Maybe you’re looking for a rustic sourdough to eat with scrambled eggs (did you know you can eat the bumpy ones?) or a springy brioche for French toast or a really great sandwich. But with shelf after shelf of beautiful breads on offer, how can you find the best loaf? You can do your best to judge by color, looking for a golden brown crust, but color isn’t always clear—just think of the mysterious yellow cap you sometimes see on Coca-Cola bottles. You can try and smell the bread through its plastic or paper wrapping, or give it a gentle squeeze to test for crackle and give. But there’s a much, much easier way to determine the freshness of your bread: Simply look at the twist tie!
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Permanently Getting Rid of This Menu Item

When you pull up to the drive-thru, you know some fast food items will always be around, like a burger, fries, and soda. Then there are others that are fleeting and only on the menu for a limited time, like the McRib at McDonald's or a Girl Scout cookie-themed blizzard at Dairy Queen. But there's nothing more disappointing than the feeling of going to order something you've been eating for years, only to learn that it's not just sold out for the day, but gone for good. Recently, that's exactly what happened to customers at Wendy's, who realized that locations across the country are no longer selling one beloved item. And it turns out, it's about to be gone for good. Read on to find out what the fast food chain is getting rid of permanently and how fans are responding.
Restaurants12tomatoes.com

How To Order Korean Iced Coffee From McDonald’s

If you are looking for the perfect iced coffee that is sure to spice up your summer, look no further. The hack was shared on TikTok and it’s a total gamechanger. Apparently, you can order Korean iced coffee at McDonald’s. Korean iced coffee is usually made with instant coffee, creamer, and honey. It’s not something offered on the official McDonald’s menu, but there’s a way to make it happen with a brilliant hack.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Coffee-Infused Cola

Coca-Cola has launched its first line of coffee-infused beverages, appropriately titled 'Coca-Cola With Coffee' and. 'Coca-Cola With Coffee Zero.' The release of these canned, coffee-based soft drinks marks the debut of the brand's newly created “refreshment coffee” category. Appealing to java lovers and cola drinkers alike, the company claims that...
Drinkssetexasrecord.com

News flash: coffee is hot!

Stella Liebeck was the 79-year-old New Mexico woman who spilled hot coffee from McDonald’s in her lap and sued the hamburger chain for the burns she inflicted on herself. In 1994, a jury awarded her nearly $3 million, but the trial judged reduced that extravagant sum to $640,000. While the case was on appeal, Liebeck and McDonald’s reached a confidential out-of-court settlement.
Mcbain, MICadillac News

Meet Wanda the coffee camper

MCBAIN- For caffeine consumers wanting a cup of joe on the go, look no further. Last fall, Cornerstone Coffee welcomed the addition of Wanda the coffee camper. After getting a lot of requests for coffee catering at meetings, school gatherings and other private events, Cornerstone owner DaNay Tossey decided that going mobile was the way to meet her customer's needs.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

Community and coffee: A Mane Coffee experience

Coffee shops and communities tend to go hand in hand. It’s seen in shows like Friends and Seinfeld and our local coffee shops are no different. One of these local coffee shops that offer this space and community is Mane Coffee. Located on 500 NE Spanish River Blvd Suite 7, Boca Raton, the coffee shop tries to make the community its main point.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Lee Gardens Coffee Festival

From now until August 1, Lee Gardens is hosting its very own coffee festival featuring 10 of Hong Kong’s most popular cafes and roasters, including Noc Coffee Co., Sofe Coffee, TIL – Today is Long, Cupping Room Coffee Roasters, Sonne CAD, Sensory Zero and more. At the festival, coffeeholics will...
Food & Drinksokcfox.com

Brew Brother Coffee

Start your morning off the right way with Brew Brother Coffee. FOX 25's Malcolm Tubbs was there this morning, checking it out. It's located at 742 West Britton Road. For more information, call (405) 679-4246. This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) This video file cannot be played.(Error Code:...
Food & Drinksluxurytravelmagazine.com

Choosing a Coffee Machine to Brew the Best Coffee

The most obvious reason for a coffee lover to drink and love coffee would be the ingredient caffeine! But before discussing our main purpose, here are some basic features of coffee that might make you give it a shot if you haven't tried it yet!. Insight. Coffee is an addictive...
Swiftwater, PAPocono Record

Made to order: bite-sized apps, sandwiches, coffee, beer-to-go and more at new Pocono Sheetz

It's official: the Poconos has its first Sheetz. The convenience store and restaurant, located in Swiftwater, opened its doors on Thursday to much fanfare. The festivities included free coffee and soda all day, plus prize giveaways (Sheetz merchandise and gift cards) and a ribbon cutting ceremony with Ryan Sheetz, assistant vice president of brand strategies and family member of the company's founder, Bob Sheetz.
Food & Drinksdo512.com

Iced Coffee in Austin

If you're anything like us, iced coffee means serious business for your daily productivity. Whether you're a self-described coffee connoisseur or a caffeine fiend needing your daily afternoon dose of cold, pure black bean juice (let's call it what it is), iced coffee in the summertime is a necessity for coffee lovers of all dispositions. Today, sneak out of your house, leave your Slack online, and recharge with our picks for the Best Iced Coffee in Austin.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Meritage Coffee

Meritage Coffee is a Premier level, 100% Organic and Fair Trade Certified, brand. We only use the highest grade available for coffee, Grade 1, otherwise known as “Specialty” Grade. Through the separate roasting of distinct single origin beans and then artfully blending those separate roasts and beans together, Meritage Coffee achieves a flavor profile that is uniquely balanced, yet richer and fuller across the palate all while remaining true to the nuances of each bean’s origin.
Food & DrinksRecipeGirl

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee is the best sweet iced coffee drink!. Vietnamese Coffee is a little different than traditional iced coffee. The flavor is a strong brewed coffee combined with sweetened condensed milk and crushed ice. I must say… it’s an addicting kind of iced coffee. You’ll want to make it often!
Restaurantseurekaherald.com

COFFEE SHOP TALK

(Editor’s Note: Each week, The Herald poses a “Question of the Week” on their facebook page with many responding. Comments made on the posts, may or may not be factual in nature and are to be noted as that person’s comment only.) Each week The Herald will ask a random question,
Drinkswjhl.com

Best Irish coffee mugs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the weather is cold and you need a little pick-me-up, there are few libations as effective as a warm Irish coffee — sweet, smooth and boozy. All it takes is a spirit, a liqueur, fresh-brewed coffee and a whip cream topper, all in its signature glass mug. It’s an ideal mug for all of your hot beverages, boozy or not, including hot toddies, mulled cider and wine, cappuccinos and hot chocolates. But before you spend your hard-earned cash on a new set of Irish coffee mugs, make sure you’re committing to the best in quality and style to ensure your experience stays warm and cozy.
Drinkssportswar.com

Yes the coffee in the pics is stimulating

Think Coffee Boosts Your Exercise Performance? Here's the scientific scoop -- EDGEMAN 08/02/2021 09:54AM. Many running/cycling Gels now include caffeine for just this reason ** -- great2bahokie 08/02/2021 10:57AM. I used to drink about 4 cups of coffee every morning, but... -- EDGEMAN 08/02/2021 12:52PM. I do my best to...
BusinessFood & Wine

Your Complicated Coffee Orders Are Doing Big Business for Starbucks

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, but as businesses confront the reality ahead, pandemic fears have given way to an economic side-effect of COVID-19: inflation. But while increased prices at places like the grocery store have been a hot topic of conversation, Starbucks hopes some of the strategies they already have in place will help them weather the storm.
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Crave Coffee

Crave Coffee held a ribbon-cutting. The coffee shop’s menu includes an assortment of bagels, breakfast sandwiches, muffins and coffee cakes. Location: 1099 E. Butler Road, Suite 113, Greenville. Hours: 7 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday – Friday and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday – Sunday. For more information: Visit cravecoffeeonbutler.com...

Comments / 0

Community Policy