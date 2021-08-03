Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU With 128 EUs, 1024 Cores Clocked at 2.2 GHz Spotted

We first heard about Intel's Xe Graphics ages ago, and even got a preview of the Xe DG1 "Test Vehicle" at CES 2020. As time continues ticking by, what once might have looked like something with the potential to show up as a budget option on our list of the best graphics cards feels increasingly like a part with no real market. Intel looks to be using this as more of a proof of concept than a full-fledged release — a chance to work out the kinks, as it were, before the real deal DG2 launch sometime, presumably later this year or in early 2022. Technically, the DG1 is available, but it can only be purchased with select pre-built PCs. That's because it lacks certain features and requires special BIOS and firmware support from the motherboard to function. But if you could buy it, or if you think one of these pre-built systems might be worthwhile, how does it perform? That's what we set out to determine.