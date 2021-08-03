Cancel
Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU With 128 EUs, 1024 Cores Clocked at 2.2 GHz Spotted

By Hassan Mujtaba
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Intel has been testing a new variant of its Xe-HPG powered DG2 GPU which clocks beyond 2 GHz. This desktop discrete variant was spotted within the Geekbench database and tested on an 11th Gen Desktop platform. Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Spotted With 1024 Cores In 128 EUs...

