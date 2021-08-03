Cancel
Goldman Sachs to pay junior bankers more than any other Wall Street firm

By New York Post
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley and JPMorgan’s six-figure salaries for entry-level bankers — and raise them $10,000. As early as this week, Goldman Sachs will announce junior bankers can expect an even more generous payday than their peers at rival firms, The Post has confirmed. First-year bankers will now pull in $110,000 in base compensation, up from $85,000. Second-year analysts will make $125,000, up from $100,000; and associates will rake in $150,000, up from $125,000.

Personal FinanceCFO.com

Fed Announces Capital Buffers for Big Banks

The U.S. Federal Reserve has announced the capital requirements for banks that underwent the most recent stress tests, with Goldman Sachs having to hold the largest buffer against losses. The capital requirements ensure that the 34 large banks tested will hold roughly $1 trillion in high-quality capital — enough to...
Public HealthCrain's New York Business

It’s chaos on Wall Street as Delta variant upends return

The call from Morgan Stanley’s human resources office went out late Monday: Two vaccinated employees had Covid-19, and workers on the 14th floor of the firm’s Times Square headquarters should stay away until the area could be cleaned. Some staff members missed the message and showed up Tuesday morning anyway....
EconomyAmerican Banker

Fed sets big-bank capital requirements following stress tests

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve has published capital requirements for the largest banks it supervises that will kick in Oct. 1. Goldman Sachs will have to comply with the highest capital requirements out of all of the 34 banks subject to the Fed’s stress tests, with a common equity Tier 1 requirement of 13.4%. This year’s stress tests examined 23 banks, with the remainder of the firms on an “every other year” test cycle. The capital requirements for those remaining firms will be based on last year’s stress tests.
StocksInvestorPlace

BAC, GS, JPM, WFC: Why Bank Stocks Are Gaining Today

Today, bank stocks are in focus for investors. Indeed, most of the major U.S. banks are higher today, by a similar margin. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are all higher by approximately 3% at the time of writing. These synchronized moves seem to indicate a similar catalyst is at play for these stocks.
Businessadvisorhub.com

Morgan Stanley to Pay $642K Over ‘Unauthorized’ Apple Stock Sales

A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay an investor and two of her companies roughly $642,000 in compensatory damages and costs after she claimed the wirehouse sold her shares of Apple Inc. without authorization, according to an Aug. 2 award. The total represented 95% of...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.
Businessmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) to Underweight

USM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.
BusinessDEALBREAKER

Compensation Watch ’21: Goldman Sachs Junior Mistmakers

Goldman Sachs prides itself on many things—well, everything, really—and near the top of that list is its commitment to “pay for performance.” If you’re good, you’ll be amply rewarded for it come bonus time. If you’re not, well, you know. Alas, David Solomon’s Goldman hasn’t been shy about debasing itself...
BusinessTelegraph

Goldman Sachs boosts starting pay to $110,000

Goldman Sachs has raised starting salaries for its junior bankers to $110,000 (£80,000) after Gen-Z graduates complained they were suffering from burnout during the pandemic. The US investment bank told staff that first-year analysts will be paid a base wage of $110,000, rising to $125,000 in their second year. Salaries for senior associates at the Wall Street behemoth will also be pushed up to $150,000.
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved up to $380.18 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
WWEDeadline

WWE Corp. Tops Wall Street Q2 Estimates As Peacock Boosts Pay-Per-View Results By More Than 25%

WWE Corp., which was put in a figure-four leg lock in 2020 by Covid-19, broke free in the second quarter and beat Wall Street estimates for revenue and earnings per share. Total revenue of $265.6 million gained 19% from a year ago, with the wrestling entity crediting improved monetization and an uptick in live event revenue. In contrast with the doldrums of 2020, the company resumed its trademark live business in the quarter. WrestleMania, a WWE mainstay for almost four decades, became the first ticketed live event since the first quarter of 2020 when it was held in April in Tampa Bay, FL.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 18 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Goldman Sachs Group. The company has an average price target of $416.67 with a high of $540.00 and a low of $340.00.

