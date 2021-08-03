Goldman Sachs to pay junior bankers more than any other Wall Street firm

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.