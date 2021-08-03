Industrial cybersecurity firm Nozomi Networks raises $100M to accelerate growth

Click to learn more about author Sudeep Rao. The 21st century has been characterized by the exponential growth of disruptive technology and its impact in multiple industry sectors – from manufacturing, banking, and finance to health care and retail. This has been accompanied by a concurrent data explosion, with every industry sector now generating information in the form of structured and unstructured data that must be both collected and analyzed to derive meaningful results. Technologies like AI and machine learning have become key components of business growth and are an integral part of decision-making for their ability to perform these exact actions. Industry reports estimate that almost $30 billion is invested annually in funding AI and ML-related projects globally. Each of these projects forms part of a much larger field that has become a major necessity for companies looking for deeper insights: Data Science.