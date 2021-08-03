Industrial cybersecurity firm Nozomi Networks raises $100M to accelerate growth
Industrial cybersecurity firm Nozomi Networks Inc. said today it has raised $100 million in new funding to help accelerate the company’s growth. Triangle Peak Partners led the Series D round. Other investors included Forward Investments, Honeywell Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Keysight Technologies, Porsche Ventures, Telefónica Ventures, GGV Capital, Lux Capital, Energize Ventures, Planven Entrepreneur Ventures and Activate Capital.siliconangle.com
