COLLINS CENTER — Robert J. Valentine, 78, of Collins Center, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, surrounded by his family, at Buffalo General Hospital. He was born on Dec. 28, 1942, in Gowanda, son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Andolsek) Valentine Jr. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served overseas in Germany. On May 9, 1964, Bob married the former Marlene Smith who predeceased him on Nov. 8, 2010. He previously worked at the Valentine Family Restaurant in Gowanda before working at Moench Tanning in Gowanda, then later becoming a foreman with National Fuel, from which he retired from.