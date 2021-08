During the early stages of the pandemic, when the public was urged to limit their movement in order to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus, it appeared as if some individuals chose to respond to the advice one of two ways. Others opted to take shelter in place, reasoning to themselves, “Why not utilise this long break to finally pursue a project I’ve wanted to undertake for a long time?” While the rest of us had no such intentions, I didn’t either. I had no intention of emerging as a more improved person. It seemed like everything in the world was overpowering, and everything in my life felt like it was just a matter of getting by day by day.