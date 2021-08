Troy Matthew Long, 46, of Crawfordsville passed away July 22, 2021, at Indianapolis, due to complications after surgery. He was born Aug. 24, 1974, at Crawfordsville. Troy is survived by father, Mike Long; two brothers, Justin and Mike; and three nieces and nephews. He attended Southmont High School and graduated with the class of 1993. He continued his education at Ball State University, graduating in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree.