CHERRY CREEK — The 2021 Cherry Creek Gazebo Concert Series continues Thursday evening featuring the music of Slim Griffin and the Country Gentlemen. There will be a picnic at 6 p.m. just prior to the concert, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. The concert and the picnic will both be held in the pavilion of the Ballpark on Main Street in the hamlet. The events will be held rain or shine.