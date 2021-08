Allstate Corporation has reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, posting “strong performance” as the US economy starts to pick up once more. “Allstate has performed exceptionally as the economy rebounds from the pandemic by focusing on execution, innovation and long-term value creation,” said Allstate chair, president and CEO Tom Wilson. “Revenues grew 21.6% over the prior year, reflecting execution of a multi-faceted plan to increase growth. The property-liability combined ratio of 95.7 was attractive despite an increase in the frequency of auto accidents and $952 million of catastrophe losses.”