If I’m being honest, there haven’t been many things that stand out as a huge surprise to date — but of course, I’ve made my mistakes since I started working on the company 18 months ago, and have had to overcome several hardships throughout that time. I’m not exactly sure why this is, but I’d say it’s a combination of observing fellow professionals in the industry and doing the upfront research myself to try and be as prepared as possible for any challenges I might encounter. Also, I’m a strong proponent of the fact that it’s also partly in the hands of the universe (aka luck is an important factor to consider) to guide where Clear goes, and our ability to create a positive impact on public health.