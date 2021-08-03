Abigail Wald of Mother Flipping Awesome: “Stop teaching, and fixing, and worrying and start ENJOYING”

If you see your kids as a problem they are likely to keep showing you what a problem they are. If you see them as delightful, they will likely live up to that, as well. Sometimes when we work a lot, we think we need to maximize those teaching moments. But really what you need to maximize are the moments we SEE our kids as already being awesome. They can learn from everywhere and everyone. Only YOU will ever look at them with pure love and see their whole potential. Keep shining that on them, and they will more than likely grow towards that light. That is one way to maximize small amounts of time.