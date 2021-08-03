Cancel
Sports

Today at the Games: Simone Biles set to return while Team GB win men’s 49er gold

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0he8aS_0bFysC8300
Simone Biles is in action on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Simone Biles is set to make her competitive return later on Tuesday while Great Britain have medal prospects in a number of different sports on day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Great Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell have already won gold in the men’s 49er while Pat McCormack is guaranteed a spot on the podium ahead of his welterweight final.

Laura and Jason Kenny are in action in the cycling, Jack Laugher and James Heatly go in the men’s 3m springboard final while world champion gymnast Joe Fraser will be eyeing his first Olympic medal.

Here, the PA news agency breaks down everything you need to know about Tuesday’s action.

What’s happened so far?

Fletcher and Bithell went into the final medal race, where double points are awarded, in second, four points behind New Zealand’s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, but victory for the Britons saw them claim the title.

It is a first Olympic medal for Fletcher, who finished sixth with Alain Sign in the same class in Rio, while Bithell also took silver in the 470 class alongside Luke Patience at London 2012.

However, Adam Gemili’s hopes of lifting Team GB after a nightmare start to the track for several of their athletes were dashed as he pulled up with a hamstring injury in his 200 metres heat.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm shattered his own world record to win the men’s 400m hurdles, clocking 45.94 seconds, shaving almost a second off his previous world best of 46.70secs he set in Oslo at the start of July.

Jazmin Sawyers and Abigail Irozuru missed out on the medals in the long jump final as Germany’s Malaika Mihambo took gold. Sawyers finished eighth with a best jump of 6.80m while Irozuru came 11th with 6.51m.

London boxer Caroline Dubois has missed out on a medal, suffering a split decision defeat in her women’s lightweight quarter-final against Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee.

What’s still to come?

Biles – who has not competed since she withdrew early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health – is scheduled to feature in the beam final at around 0950.

The American has been named as the third of eight starters in the beam final, for which she qualified in seventh place last Sunday. Britain’s Fraser, meanwhile, competes in the parallel bars at 0900.

Laura Kenny along with Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Josie Knight, will be gunning for a medal in the women’s team pursuit while husband Jason is in action in the men’s team sprint, with Ryan Owens and Jack Carlin.

Pat McCormack can win Britain’s first boxing gold of these Games as he takes on Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias in their 69kg final at 1105.

Jack Laugher will be seeking to make up for his seventh-place finish in the synchronised 3m springboard as he competes in the individual event, where he won silver at Rio 2016.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah can complete a sprint double when she competes in the women’s 200m final, having already claimed gold over half the distance.

Social media moment

  • Olympics 2020 Live – BBC 1 0900, 1245, 2350, BBC 2 1200
  • Olympic Breakfast – BBC 1 0600
  • Athletics – Eurosport 1 0045, 0200, 1120
  • Basketball – Eurosport 2 0200, 1440
  • Beach Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0055, 0400, 0500
  • Boxing – Eurosport 1 0430, 1010
  • Cycling – Eurosport 1 0720
  • Climbing – Eurosport 2 1130
  • Diving – Eurosport 2 0645
  • Gymnastics – Eurosport 2 0425
  • Sailing – Eurosport 1 0545
  • Skateboarding – Eurosport 2 1245
  • Swimming – Eurosport 1 2225
  • Weightlifting – Eurosport 1 0545

