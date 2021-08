Staying motivated and keeping your morale high at your workplace is becoming more tedious day by day. It takes just one negative thought to ruin your mood and make you lose your concentration. Keeping yourself and people under you motivated is the secret to success. Everyone does not land on their dream jobs; many have to take the backup plan. But crying about your dissatisfaction with your job or constant cribbing showing your dislike towards your work will not help. The thing that can earn you some satisfaction is by trying again for your passion. Join some courses that can help you with your desired job or in cases where the opportunity is lost, learn to move on.