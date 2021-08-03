Erika Lepczyk of Memore: “Trust the process”
This was tremendous advice given to me by our branding agency. I’ve applied it every step of the way. Even though I am not a professional brander, I found myself wanting to control the entire branding process. They asked me to trust them and the process, and the result was incredible. It’s a great lesson for any small business owner or early-stage startup because you can’t do everything yourself. Sometimes you need to let go and let the experts do what they do best.thriveglobal.com
