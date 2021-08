Movement Mortgage was created in 2008 amidst one of the biggest financial meltdowns in American history. We are committed to being a Movement of Change in the mortgage industry, in corporate cultures and in communities. Through our unique process we are creating a referable experience for both homebuyers and real estate agents. We have created a corporate culture in which our employees can thrive both personally and professionally. We achieve this when we combine a passionate and relentless hard focus on professional excellence with a high view and value of people. Finally, our goal is to have a long-term impact on the individual lives of those underserved in our communities. Our mission to love and value people drives everything we do.