OTHELLO - Presented by TourCo

By Adam Brehob
laduenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing the magic and artistry of Shakespeare in the Park to communities throughout the bi-state region. TourCo’s inaugural production of Othello will visit 24 parks and gathering spaces across Missouri and Illinois from August 3rd through 29th. The 90-minute adaptation will feature Courtney Bailey (Desdemona), Charlie Barron (Iago), Ricki Franklin (Emilia), Hannah Geisz (Roderigo), Jason J. Little (Othello) and Jesse Muñoz (Cassio).

