OTHELLO - Presented by TourCo

Innovative acoustic Quattrosound shakes up Summer @ The Wallis with an engaging blend of jazz, rock and classical music on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 8 pm, on the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ outdoor stage. Quattrosound’s four musicians showcase music as diverse as their nationalities with creative vocal arrangements reflecting their roots in Japan, Mexico, Guatemala and the U.S. Equally adept at Bach, Led Zeppelin or Chick Corea, they play violin, cello, guitar and an eclectic selection of percussion instruments. Something Else proclaims the group is “bursting with intellect, passion, and virtuosity, but sounds like nothing you’ve heard before.” Quattrosound features Leah Zeger (violin and vocals), Giovanna Moraga Clayton (cello and vocals), Kay-Ta Matsuno (guitar and vocals) and Jorge Villanueva (percussion and vocals). Individually, these accomplished musicians have played with such headliners as Bocelli, Barbra Streisand, Yo-Yo Ma, Annie Lennox, Michael Jackson, Layla Hathaway, Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan, among many others.