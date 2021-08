Emma Coburn battled through the field during the first several laps of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the Tokyo Olympics to climb into fifth place with the leaders but the lead pack eventually pulled away. A subsequent fall on one of the barriers by Coburn on the final lap dropped her to a 14th place finish with a time of 9:41.50. She was later disqualified for stepping on or inside the rail lining of the track.