Alachua County, FL

Flood Watch issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Western Alachua by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Western Alachua FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of northern Florida, including the following areas, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Western Alachua and Western Marion. * Through Wednesday evening. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of inland northeast Florida. Heavy rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding.

