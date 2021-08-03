Volunteer Orientation

The library is seeking motivated teens and adults with a desire to engage with their community on behalf of Helen Hall Library and our mission. For ages 12+, orientation and a 10-hour time commitment in no less than 2 months are required. Applications can be found on our website or can be completed in person at the Adult Reference Desk. Orientation dates listed below. Dates: Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, and Dec. 1 Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages: 12+