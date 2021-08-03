Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
League City, TX

Volunteer Orientation

leaguecity.com
 4 days ago

The library is seeking motivated teens and adults with a desire to engage with their community on behalf of Helen Hall Library and our mission. For ages 12+, orientation and a 10-hour time commitment in no less than 2 months are required. Applications can be found on our website or can be completed in person at the Adult Reference Desk. Orientation dates listed below. Dates: Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, and Dec. 1 Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages: 12+

www.leaguecity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
League City, TX
League City, TX
Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy