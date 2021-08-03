Most of Umatilla National Forest to reopen Wednesday
PENDLETON – News release from the Umatilla National Forest. With recent precipitation and reduced initial attack on new fires across the Forest, Umatilla National Forest officials will reopen much of the Forest on Wednesday, Aug. 4, including all Heppner and North Fork John Day Ranger District lands and part of the Walla Walla Ranger District. The Pomeroy Ranger District and northern portions of the Walla Walla Ranger District will remain closed.elkhornmediagroup.com
