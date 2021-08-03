Cancel
Economy

The Women on the Other End of the Phone – Brooke Stephenson

By wsw staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. For almost a decade, ProPublica has been reporting on the ways TurboTax has fought efforts to make tax prep easier and less costly. As part of that series, we published a story about how to get your money back from TurboTax if you were charged for a service that should have been free.

EconomyProPublica

Brooke Stephenson

Women make up an overwhelming majority of the customer service workers in the U.S. who work for low pay and zero benefits. Why are these jobs so gendered? And how can we be better customers for the women who work them?
