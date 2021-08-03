Cancel
US manufacturing activity is slowing

Cover picture for the articleAnother quiet day on the macro data front will give markets plenty of time to focus on corporate earnings and Covid-19 headlines. Danmarks Nationalbank will release currency reserve figures for July. The 60 second overview. Key market questions: With little news overnight investors are still dwelling with questions on slowing...

Initial jobless claims in the US decreased by 14,000 to 385,000. The number of layoffs fell to its lowest level in more than 21 years. It indicates that companies are holding on to their workers by any possible means amid a labor shortage. Today, the investors’ attention will be focused on the Nonfarm Payrolls data and the unemployment rate in the USA. The good labor data might raise concerns that the Fed will start cutting its QE program soon. Negative labor market data will cause questions about the economic recovery but will add confidence that the soft monetary policy will remain unchanged. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed at record highs on Thursday as optimism over strong corporate reporting, as well as progress on the infrastructure bill and expectations for a strong monthly jobs report on Friday, supported investor sentiment. 340 companies in the S&P 500 index have already reported for the past quarter. 87.6% improved their earnings estimates. The White House considers the option to oblige foreigners to vaccinate from COVID-19 before traveling to the United States.
Asian Markets Hit As Delta, US Data And China Trump Recovery Hope

Asian markets mostly fell Thursday following a tepid Wall Street lead as traders contemplated mixed US data, concerns about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant and indications that the Federal Reserve could begin winding back its ultra-loose monetary policy by the end of the year. Adding to selling pressure were concerns...
India’s service sector contracted at a softer pace in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 45.4 in July from 41.2 in June. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 49.0. A reading below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector.
WASHINGTON (Aug 2): US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month as raw material shortages persisted, though there are signs of some easing in supply-chain bottlenecks. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed a measure of prices paid...
UK manufacturing growth slowed in July amid supply chain issues and staff shortages, according to a survey released on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 60.4 from 63.9 in June and from May’s record high of 65.6. Nevertheless, the PMI has signalled expansion for 14 months.
China factory activity slows in July, hit by extreme weather

Chinese factory activity weakened in July to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic, data showed Saturday, as manufacturing was impacted by slowing demand, weak exports and extreme weather. "In July, some companies entered the equipment maintenance period, which in addition to the impact of extreme weather such as localised high temperatures, floods and natural disasters, (caused) relatively weakened manufacturing growth compared to last month."
Global Shortage of Computer Chips Hits US Manufacturing

A global shortage of computer chips is causing major headaches for American manufacturers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the disruption of supply chains and manufacturing the world over. Manufacturers of computer chips in Asia have been especially hard hit. And that means companies that make products that rely on such chips are feeling the pinch.
The U.S. dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation’s job growth exceeded forecasts in July, intensifying hopes for a reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve in the near future. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment soared...
Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
It will be a quiet summer week, with no central bank meetings and only a handful of economic data. The main event will be the latest edition of US inflation, which could shape the narrative around the Fed and the dollar. Overall, we are entering a period when market liquidity might be very thin, making sharp moves possible without much news.
Gold prices took a hard fall on Friday after a strong US employment report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its economic support sooner than previously anticipated. Spot gold plummeted 2.5% to $1,760.88 per ounce by 11:30 a.m. ET, its lowest in over a month, while US gold...
(Bloomberg) – Bond yields around the world gravitated toward zero and below that threshold amid concerns that the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus will derail the global economic recovery. On Wednesday, America’s five-year real yield hit a record low, while the 10-year nominal benchmark yield hit its...
Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data. The dollar strengthened Friday as stock markets remained stable ahead of the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight the resilience of the world’s largest economy’s recovery. Around lunchtime, European stocks were echoing Asian stocks’ poor...
The US economy is expected to grow by 3.7% in the third quarter of 2021, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday. "News from this week’s data releases decreased the nowcast for 2021:Q3 by 0.5 percentage point.," the NY Fed said in its publication. "Negative surprises from ISM manufacturing data and ADP employment data accounted for most of the decrease."
USD/CAD gained traction in the early American session. Employment in Canada rose less than expected in July. Upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls data from US provides a boost to USD. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 943,000 in July, surpassing the market expectation of 870,000. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.4% from 5.9% and June's NFP increase got revised up to 938,000 from 850,000. Following the upbeat jobs report, the US Dollar Index is up 0.4% on the day at 92.61.
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as trade balance swings to surplus

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Canada posts a trade surplus of C$3.2 billion in June * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.2% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and data showed Canada's exports increasing sharply in June, with the currency clawing back some of its decline over the past week. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2514 to the greenback, or 79.91 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2494 to 1.2547. Since last Thursday, the loonie has weakened 0.6% along with lower prices for oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% at $68.29 a barrel, but stayed near a two-week low as concern that surging COVID-19 cases in some countries would reduce demand offset the market impact of rising Middle East tensions. Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.2 billion in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped 8.7% on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated. Canada's jobs report for July is due on Friday which can offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Analysts expect the data to show employment rising by 177,500 as pandemic-related economic restrictions eased. Analysts have raised their forecasts for the Canadian dollar over the coming year, expecting the Bank of Canada to begin interest rate hikes before the Federal Reserve and the domestic economy to benefit from a high rate of COVID-19 vaccinations. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 1.3 basis points to 1.148%, after hitting on Wednesday its lowest intraday level in nearly six months at 1.078%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited the release of Friday's jobs report to get a better idea of whether the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy anytime soon. Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further...

