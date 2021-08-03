Drone Whistleblower Daniel Hale Vs. the State w/ Kevin Gsztola – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, former Washington Post journalist Jefferson Morley took on the Central Intelligence Agency in federal court for a daunting 16 years. Morley struggles related to the release of files around the JFK assassination, Lee Harvey Oswald, an enigmatic figure known as George Joannides, and the Fair Play for Cuba Committee. He details all this in his new book Morley V CIA: My Unfinished JFK Investigation. But this isn’t simply a book about the JFK assassination. It’s not about who pulled the trigger. It’s not claiming LBJ was the culprit, rhat the CIA set up the whole thing, or anything like that. Instead, it’s really a book about state secrecy vs. state transparency. You may have no interest in the Kennedy assassination, BUT it has become the symbol of the public’s ever-escalating distrust in various institutions. As such, figures who were firmly in the “Lee Harvey Oswald was the Lone Nut Assassin of JFK” offered their support to Morley’s lawsuit. Among them are Gerald Posner and, perhaps most famously, Vincent Bugliosi. JFK researchers like David Talbot and Anthony Summers also lent their support. Why? Well, the argument goes that the national security state making these decades old documents public would restore trust in their institutions.