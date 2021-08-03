EUR/USD still expected to push higher – UOB
FX Strategists at UOB Group still see EUR/USD advancing past the 1.1900 mark in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘trade sideways within a 1.1840/1.1895 range’. Our view for sideway-trading was not wrong even though EUR traded within a narrower range than expected (1.1857/1.1896). Momentum indicators are still mostly ‘neutral’ and further sidewaytrading would not be surprising. Expected range for today, 1.1855/1.1900.”www.fxstreet.com
