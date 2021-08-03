Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures peaking around 107 to 112 degrees. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Ajo, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
City
Eloy, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Picacho Peak State Park#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Cdc#Tohono O Odham Nation#Tohono O Odham Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Wyoming. Target Area: Wind River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Fremont County through 445 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hidden Valley, or 8 miles northeast of Riverton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Boysen State Park around 420 PM MDT. Hidden Valley around 425 PM MDT. Shoshoni around 430 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Dane County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 945 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oregon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Edgerton, Brooklyn and Albion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Rock County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rock, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rock; Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WALWORTH AND NORTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTIES At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitewater, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 810 PM, quarter size hail was reported west of Whitewater on County Road N. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Whitewater, Richmond and Lima Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 730 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over areas already affected by heavy rain, south of Concho and St Johns and west of Lyman Lake. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern St Johns, Lyman Lake State Park and Lyman Lake. This includes the following highways State Route 61 between mile markers 378 and 381. Highway 180 between mile markers 356 and 366. Highway 180 191 between mile markers 373 and 385. This includes the following streams and drainages Big Hollow Wash and portions of the Little Colorado River near St Johns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Big Horn County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Big Horn National Forest, Sheridan County, Casper BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Big Horn National Forest; Sheridan County, Casper BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * COLD FRONT: A strong cold front late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. * WIND: West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Strong wind shift to the northwest with the cold front. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lenawee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lenawee County through 815 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clayton, or near Hudson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Onsted around 720 PM EDT. Adrian around 740 PM EDT. Blissfield around 805 PM EDT. Britton around 810 PM EDT. Deerfield around 815 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Seneca, Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Lime Creek, Munson, Ogden Center, Canandaigua, Ridgeway, Palmyra, Tipton and Sand Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest; Crow Indian Reservation, Big Horn Canyon Rec Area; Custer County; Gallatin National Forest; Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Ashland Ranger District Custer Natl Forest; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County; Yellowstone County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * COLD FRONT: A strong cold front late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. * WIND: West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Strong wind shift to the northwest with the cold front. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Dane County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dane County through 1045 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fitchburg. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Western Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Verona and Oregon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Apache FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR APACHE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Bonneville County, IDweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonneville; Butte; Clark; Custer; Fremont; Jefferson; Madison; Teton AN AIR POLLUTION FORECAST AND CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. The air quality has become unhealthy in Bonneville, Teton, Madison, Fremont, Jefferson, Clark, Butte, Lemhi and Custer Counties. This statement will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely. Your cooperation is appreciated. Another statement will be issued around 3 PM Monday. For more information please access the departments website at http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov This statement is issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, Idaho Falls Idaho Regional Office. Contact at 208 528 2650.
Allen County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Huntington, Wabash, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 02:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Wabash; Wells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Allen, central Wabash, Huntington and north central Wells Counties through 345 AM EDT At 313 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Wabash, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntington, Wabash, Andrews, Markle, Aboite, Roanoke, Zanesville, Lagro, Uniondale, Ijamsville, Bowerstown, Servia, Bracken, Goblesville, Urbana, Speicherville, Laketon, Mahon, Bippus and Rolling Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 near mile marker 0, near mile marker 3, and between mile markers 7 and 8. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 282 and 301. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tripp County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TRIPP COUNTY At 1034 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Earling Hills to 3 miles southeast of Ideal to 6 miles south of Ideal South Housing, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Ideal, Witten, Hamill and Ideal South Housing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kit Carson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kit Carson and northwestern Sherman Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Kanorado, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kit Carson County and northwestern Sherman Counties. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 6 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN LUNA COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of White Signal, moving south at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant and northwestern Luna Counties.
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARDING AND NORTHWESTERN BUTTE COUNTIES At 457 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Antelope Butte, or 23 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redig, Gustave and East Short Pines. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN PORTIONS OF THE CAMERON PEAK BURN AREA IN EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT/100 AM CDT/ for south central and southwestern South Dakota. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Mellette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Haakon, northwestern Mellette and northeastern Jackson Counties through 930 PM MDT/1030 PM CDT/ At 853 PM MDT/953 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Kirley to near Midland to 6 miles west of Intersection of Highway 83 and White River. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 166 and 174. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Hitchcock and southeastern Dundy Counties through 900 PM MDT/1000 PM CDT/ At 832 PM MDT/932 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Stratton, or 9 miles east of Benkelman, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stratton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Frontier, south central Lincoln and Hayes Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Hayes Center, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hayes Center, Marengo, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area and Somerset. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 38 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas through 1015 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of St. Francis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy