Sasol’s (JO: SOLJ ) FY21 results have benefitted from a much improved performance from the chemicals business as well as initiatives taken to improve the company’s balance sheet. Over the reporting period, Sasol implemented $3.8bn n asset sales to significantly reduce group debt and deleverage the business to levels well below initial targets. The results showed earnings to have come in mid group guidance (released on the 6th of August 2021).