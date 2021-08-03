Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi To Acquire Translate Bio In Deal Valued At Approx. $3.2 Bln - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 17 days ago

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) has agreed to acquire Translate Bio, a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company which is developing a new class of medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases. Sanofi said the acquisition adds an mRNA technology platform, and will accelerate development of current Sanofi licensed programs in vaccines. The company will commence a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $3.2 billion.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Clinical Trials#Mrna#Snynf#Sny Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechInvestorPlace

Updated Clinical and Financial Data Make the Case for CRISPR Therapeutics

Investing in the biotechnology sector doesn’t have to be fraught with excessive risk. A case in point would be CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), as CRSP stock offers outstanding value in a market that’s often overpriced. CRISPR’s mission is “Creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases.” The company’s pipeline of therapeutic candidates...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Adobe to Acquire Frame.io in Deal Valued at $1.28B

Underscoring Hollywood’s rapid adoption of cloud-based production and post since the start of the pandemic, Adobe today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Frame.io — maker of the Frame.io cloud-based video collaboration platform used in Hollywood — in a deal valued at $1.275 billion. With the acquisition, Adobe aims to expand the potential of the cloud in video specific workflows, which will involve more closely integrating the tools in Frame.io’s platform — which includes remote production, post, review and approval capabilities— with Adobe’s cloud-based software tools including Premiere Pro and After Effects. The primarily cash deal is expected to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Biogen Acquire Axsome Therapeutics?

Axsome's neurological pipeline appears to be a good fit for Biogen. After its major stock decline this year, Axsome's price tag would be quite affordable. Biogen needs a deal due to challenges for its existing product lineup and a relatively weak late-stage pipeline. It's been a great year for Biogen...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Software firm Postman valued at $5.6 bln after funding round

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Software company Postman said on Wednesday it was valued at $5.6 billion after raising $225 million in a funding round led by venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, which is an existing investor in the company. Founded in the Indian city of Bengaluru in...
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

BMS to in-license Exscientia’s AI-driven drug candidate

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has opted to in-license an immune-modulating drug candidate developed by clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-powered pharmatech company Exscientia. The companies currently have two active partnerships focusing on various therapeutic fields, such as oncology and immunology. In 2019, Exscientia collaborated with Celgene, which was later acquired by BMS.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Jnana Therapeutics Closes $50 Million Series B Financing To Advance Lead PKU Program and Small Molecule Pipeline Based On Next Gen Chemoproteomic Platform

– Funds progression of lead program, an oral approach to treating phenylketonuria (PKU), into the clinic – – Supports expanded application of chemoproteomic RAPID platform for small-molecule discovery for hard-to-drug targets – Jnana Therapeutics, a biotechnology company utilizing its next generation chemoproteomic platform to target SLC transporters and other well-validated...
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Semglee Approval Can Provide Unexplored Opportunities To US Insulin Biosimilar Market

Over the past few years, the adaptability of biosimilars is increasing continuously in US and recent trends are indicating towards the rapid shift of patients from branded biologics to the biosimilar products, which are comparatively cheaper that the parent products. The similar trends are believed to be followed in insulin segment and arrival of first insulin biosimilar in the US market is anticipated to transform the current scenario and this segment will probably overtake a major share of the branded insulin market in near future.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Seismic raises fresh funds at $3 bln valuation; acquires Lessonly

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Software maker Seismic said on Monday it has raised $170 million in fresh capital at a $3 billion valuation and will use part of the funds for the acquisition of Lessonly, a venture capital-backed online sales coaching platform. The funding nearly doubles the valuation of Seismic,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fintech firm Chime valued at $25 bln after $750 mln funding

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chime Financial said on Friday it had raised $750 million in its latest funding round led by Sequoia Capital Global Equities, valuing the financial services startup at $25 billion. Chime's latest fundraise is likely to be a precursor to its stock market listing in the United...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Turkey's Trendyol raises $1.5 bln, valuing it at $16.5 billion

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba (9988.HK), said on Monday it had entered into agreements to raise $1.5 billion from a number of high-profile investors, valuing the company at $16.5 billion. Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known e-commerce platforms, has drawn...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Brookfield Asset Management to acquire American National in all-cash deal valued at $5.1 billion

Insurer American National Group Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. said Monday they have agreed that Brookfield will acquire American National in an all-cash deal valued at about $5.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, American National shareholders will receive $190 in cash for each share, equal to a 55% premium over the unaffected share price of $122.56 on May 11, as well as a 24.7% premium over American National's 30-day volume-weighted average price as of Aug. 6. Once the deal closes, American National will retain its headquarters in Galveston, Texas and a present in League City, Texas, along with operational hubs in Springfield, Missouri and Albany, New York. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. American National shares jumped 7.3% premarket and have gained 80% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 18%. Brookfield shares were not yet active.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology Across Vaccines and Therapeutics Development

Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and therapeutics development. Accelerates development of current Sanofi licensed programs in vaccines and potential to explore other therapeutic areas. Fast tracks establishment of Sanofi’s recently announced mRNA Center of Excellence. Full integration upgrades drug formulation capabilities and enhances...
GamblingPosted by
MarketWatch

DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion

DraftKings Inc. said Monday it has entered an agreement to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.56 billion. The acquisition "will enable DraftKings to leverage Golden Nugget's well-known brand, iGaming product experience and existing combined database of more than 5 million customers," the sports betting company said in a statement. As part of the deal, DraftKings has entered a commercial agreement with Fertitta Entertainment Inc., the parent company of the Houston Rockets, Golden Nugget LLC and Landry's LLC, and a leader in the gaming, restaurant, hospitality, and sports entertainment industry, the company said in a statement. DraftKings is expecting the deal to generate $300 million in synergies at maturity. Under the terms of the deal, Golden Nugget shareholders will receive 0.365 DraftKings share per each share owned. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Golden Nugget shares soared 29% premarket, while DraftKings was down 2.7%.
WorldGenomeWeb

Amoy Diagnostics, Amgen Partner on Lung Cancer CDx Development for Lumakras in Japan

NEW YORK – Amoy Diagnostics and Amgen on Thursday said that they have entered a strategic partnership to develop a companion diagnostic for the Japanese market to identify non-small cell lung cancer patients for Amgen's KRAS G12C inhibitor, sotorasib (Lumakras). Specifically, Xiamen, China-based AmoyDx will develop its PCR-based test to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy