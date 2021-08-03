Sanofi To Acquire Translate Bio In Deal Valued At Approx. $3.2 Bln - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) has agreed to acquire Translate Bio, a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company which is developing a new class of medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases. Sanofi said the acquisition adds an mRNA technology platform, and will accelerate development of current Sanofi licensed programs in vaccines. The company will commence a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $3.2 billion.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0