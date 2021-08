Shares of Chinese mobile-game company Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) tumbled on the order of 6% today. That set the pace for peers like Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), off 6.9%; Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), down 7.3%; TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), off 4.2%; and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), down 9.9% -- just to name a few. The country's regulators recently rekindled sweeping corporate crackdowns that first ramped up in November of last year. Now some of these companies are confirming that these limitations threaten their growth.