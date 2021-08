The Aussie dollar has fallen rather hard during the trading session again on Thursday as we continue to see money flow away from Asia, and into bonds in America. Australia continues to close down its own economy, which of course does wonders for growth. (Sarcasm implied.) That being said, we are well below the 0.72 level at the end of the day, and it now looks like it is only a matter of time before we fall towards the 0.70 level underneath which has been my target for some time.