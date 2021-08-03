Cancel
Genentech: FDA Grants Priority Review For Tecentriq - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 17 days ago

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY.PK), said FDA has granted priority review for Tecentriq as adjuvant treatment for certain people with early non-small cell lung cancer. The company's application is based on disease-free survival results from an interim analysis of the phase III IMpower010 study. Results from the trial were presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting.

