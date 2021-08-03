Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 5: A Slightly Sloppy Start to Week 2

The Vikings' first practice of Week 2 of training camp wasn't quite good enough for Mike Zimmer's liking. "They didn't practice very good today," Zimmer said on TV after the session was over. "They gotta do a lot better than they did today. Pretty much all of it. We had a lot of mistakes today. In the first part of practice the offense had the ball on the ground a bunch of times, incomplete passes, giving up sacks, things like that, and milling around from drill to drill. And the defense, two nights in a row they've got a chance to win the game at the end of the fourth quarter and give up big plays to lose the game."