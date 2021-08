City Councilwoman Andria Tupola, who was the Republican candidate for Hawaii governor in 2018, said Wednesday she will not run for governor again next year. Tupola also disclosed during a live-streamed public discussion Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight” show she is not vaccinated against COVID-19, but said she has some degree of natural immunity to the coronavirus because she was infected last year during a trip to Utah.