Aug. 3 - KPC: A family tradition

The George O. Witwer family of Kendallville has had a long and distinguished history of newspaper publishing and community journalism. “Our family is very pleased to be entrusted with the ownership and operation of the historic Columbia City Post & Mail,” said Terry G. Housholder, president and publisher of KPC Media. “Our goal is to offer Whitley County residents a strong community newspaper that will enhance journalism through local ownership and a commitment to excellence. A strong community newspaper is vitally important to the quality of life in Whitley County.”