Maine's largest health system to require staff vaccinations

Across the developed world, policies were introduced to tackle the pandemic that prioritised limiting the transmission of disease with the intention of reducing pressure on health services. Preventive care appointments were delayed, elective surgeries were cancelled, and patients were encouraged to stay at home. Many with the lowest sociodemographic status, however, were not able to work from home, could not afford to distance and were in key, front-line jobs. And those with existing health issues and were most vulnerable, were required to shield for months at a time, with care homes locked down altogether—policies developed to support society through the pandemic defined ‘health’ as simply “the absence of the virus.” All this activity was intended to protect health services that were already struggling under the pressures of increasingly expensive healthcare and growing ageing populations. The pandemic has demonstrated time and again that current health services are not fit for purpose, and that they are least equipped to support those in greatest need.