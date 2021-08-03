Marine Park Free Summer Concert Schedule

The annual Marine Park Summer Concert Series for 2021 is set to run from August 11th to September 26th. These concerts are free and open to the public, and are meant for community members to come out and enjoy the summer weather with the company of friends, family, and live music. The concerts will take place at Marine Park on the lawn near the Bocce court, and attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. The full concert schedule in Marine Park is as follows: