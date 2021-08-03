CNA Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.78.