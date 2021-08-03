Cancel
Financial Reports

CNA Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $368 million. The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.25 per share. The insurance holding company posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.63...

