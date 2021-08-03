Cancel
Movies

Margot Robbie, John Cena and more premiere 'The Suicide Squad'

 4 days ago

Margot Robbie, John Cena and more premiere 'The Suicide Squad'.

Margot Robbie
John Cena
#The Suicide Squad#Ap Archive
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Used To Sleep In A Room With A Life-Size John Cena Cutout

You can’t help but marvel at the sheer coincidences that the movie business throws up on a regular basis, with Margot Robbie the latest big name to reveal a wild fact that she’d probably largely erased from her memory before pitching up to the set of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad for the first time to share scenes opposite John Cena.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Biggest Regret with Key Harley Quinn Scene

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in two weeks, and DC fans are eager to see where director James Gunn takes the story. Gunn has made it clear you don't need to see the 2016 Suicide Squad in order to understand his new one, but there are some characters who will be returning, including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Gunn has teased a lot of excitement for the beloved character, who was last seen in Birds of Prey. Yesterday, Gunn appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Robbie and John Cena (Peacemaker), and he shared a story about a key Harley scene.
MoviesPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

How Nathan Fillion Got Convinced For Margot Robbie Shredded Prequal!

The Suicide Squad might seem like a typical superhero movie at first: Yet another group of powerful comic-book characters is thrown together to fight insurmountable odds on a mysterious, deadly mission. Audiences will recognize a few faces from the last (horrendous) Suicide Squad film, such as that of the chipper criminal Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie). But much of the fun comes from trying to puzzle out who the newcomers are, including a costumed hunk named T.D.K. (Nathan Fillion). When someone asks him what T.D.K. stands for, he replies, “It doesn’t stand for anything. It’s just my name. It stands for me.” “Your name is … letters?” “All names are letters,” another character shoots back.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: John Cena Defends Guardians Of The Galaxy Comparisons

DC fans have been eagerly anticipating to see what James Gunn can do with the DC Universe in The Suicide Squad, and now the wait is almost over. The first few trailers and early reviews indicate that Gunn has truly been unleashed with The Suicide Squad, delivering a superhero movie that doesn't really feel like anything else out there. That said, there have been frequent comparisons to Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and during the Suicide Squad set visit ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis discussed those comparisons with Peacemaker star John Cena. While Cena sees comparisons on a very base level (i.e., they are both movies and have humor), they really go their separate ways after that.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Says She’s Ready To Play Harley Quinn Again

DC fans have been treated to two Harley Quinn movies across the past two years, as following 2020’s Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad is just about to hit theaters. Unfortunately, it’s unclear where we’ll next see the Clown Princess of Crime after this. In a recent interview, the actress remarked that she needed a break from Dr. Quinzel after filming BoP and TSS back to back, which suggested she might be walking away from the character for a while.
Birmingham, MIfox2detroit.com

John Cena surprises fans at Suicide Squad showing at Birmingham 8 theater

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - At the Birmingham 8 Theater, movie watchers had an additional treat this weekend in including early access to The Suicide Squad film. Prior to the start of the movie, Peacemaker, played by the popular WWE wrestler John Cena, rushed to the front of the theater to surprise fans and toss out movie-themed shirts.
MoviesComicBook

Suicide Squad: John Cena Speaks Out About ReleaseTheAyerCut

There has been building buzz over David Ayer's original cut of Suicide Squad ever since DC and WB started developing a new take on the franchise with James Gunn, and now that the film is heading. towards its big theatrical release, that buzz is increasing considerably. The question of whether or not WB should release it has come up quite a bit during The Suicide Squad press tour, including an interview between Peacemaker star John Cena and Variety. Cena was asked if they should release it, and for Cena, it comes down to listening to your audience and meeting demand if the demand is there.
Detroit, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

John Cena Surprises Suburban Detroit Fans at ‘The Suicide Squad’ Preview

Moviegoers got the ultimate surprise at the preview screening of The Suicide Squad this past Sunday at the Birmingham 8. Trust me when I say, it’s one they won’t forget. As everyone settled into their seats for the noon showing this past weekend of the latest installment in the DC Comics series, none other than actor John Cena shocked the audience by stopping by.
MoviesCinema Blend

Is Margot Robbie Taking A Harley Quinn Break After The Suicide Squad? Here’s The Latest

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe is a wild place that’s constantly keeping the moviegoing audience on their collective toes. The next installment is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will mark Margot Robbie’s third appearance as Harley Quinn. But is Robbie she taking a break from Harley after The Suicide Squad hits theaters?
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Remembering David Ayer’s SUICIDE SQUAD

Director David Ayer‘s 2016 film, Suicide Squad plays like a graphic novel brought to life. It’s a fun action romp with some great turns from a bunch of actors who are clearly having a blast. It’s far from perfect (although better than Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy) but it really hits the mark on delivering some fun comic book thrills, whilst helping to introduce some new characters to the big screen.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad: What does the post-credits scene mean?

The Suicide Squad has officially hit theaters. The James Gunn movie features a post-credits scene. What does it mean?. After the failure of David Ayer, James Gunn presents his own crazy version of The Suicide Squad. Without a doubt, we are facing an extremely interesting, bloody and funny movie. In this opportunity, we will see Amanda Waller’s Task Force X be sent to the island of Corto Maltese to stop the plans of a dictator, who has in his possession a dangerous secret weapon.
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

How Joel Kinnaman Went From Swedish Art Movies to The Suicide Squad

As I wait for Joel Kinnaman to enter our Zoom, a name I don’t recognize pops up in the waiting room. The camera turns on and the Suicide Squad star is reclining on a white couch in a Malibu home wearing a loose black t-shirt by É Nóis, a Brazilian jiu jitsu clothing brand. When I ask him about the alter ego he uses on his Zoom profile and while booking hotels — think: a WWF heel or '80s action hero — he smiles and says, "That is a secret that has to remain a secret."
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Did you take a break? Margot Robbie is ready to return as Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and now in the imminent The Suicide Squad. From the beginning, critics and fans applauded the performance of the actress standing as the villain who knew how to be a couple of the same Joker, interpreted by Jared Leto. Let’s remember: Suicide Squad, directed by David Yesterday, it was not very well received. However, the interpreter took the best part of the considerations that that film had.

