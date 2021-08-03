Margot Robbie, John Cena and more premiere 'The Suicide Squad'

DC fans have been eagerly anticipating to see what James Gunn can do with the DC Universe in The Suicide Squad, and now the wait is almost over. The first few trailers and early reviews indicate that Gunn has truly been unleashed with The Suicide Squad, delivering a superhero movie that doesn't really feel like anything else out there. That said, there have been frequent comparisons to Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and during the Suicide Squad set visit ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis discussed those comparisons with Peacemaker star John Cena. While Cena sees comparisons on a very base level (i.e., they are both movies and have humor), they really go their separate ways after that.