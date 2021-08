Kawhi Leonard is probably staying with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it's notable that the "probably" qualifier is now necessary. There was seemingly no chance that he'd leave the team he maneuvered so desperately to reach for most of the season, but slight rumblings stemming from a recent Marc Stein newsletter and later appearance on Greenroom have sent the message that, even if his return to Los Angeles is still by far the likeliest outcome, there are "teams that no longer make the blanket assumption that Kawhi will stay with the Clippers and plan to pursue him if they get the chance."