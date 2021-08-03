Cooler trend continues today, rain chances return
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a near picture-perfect day on Monday, especially by August standards, you might want to keep the umbrellas handy at times today. After yet another foggy morning for some (I know you’re getting tired of reading this. I’m getting tired of typing it, but the trend continues), we look to see a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered shower and storm chances, especially this afternoon. Keep in mind scattered is the key word. Highs will still be pretty comfortable, topping out in the low 80s.www.wymt.com
