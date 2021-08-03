Cooler trend continues today, rain chances return

WEATHER STORY: The Canadian wildfire smoke problem will hover over Minnesota giving us an Air Quality Alert until 9 p.m. Friday. Hopefully, a low from Montana will wash our sky clean over the weekend. There will be 60% rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. We may be lucky enough to get a half to full inch of rain over those two days. By Monday, it will dry up again but maybe not for too long. Temperatures will become cooler than normal for the weekend but perk back up into the 80's by Monday. Check the slide show above for a map of the alert zone and for a short term forecast.