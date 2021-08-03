Cancel
Jake Browning trying to seize opportunity with Vikings

By Curtis Crabtree
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Browning was left as the only quarterback still standing for the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend when COVID-19 protocols required the team’s other three quarterbacks to be unavailable. While the situation has irked head coach Mike Zimmer considerably, Browning looked to seize the opportunity it created for himself to...

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings’ Jake Browning impressive after QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley sidelined due to COVID protocols

What started as a downer of a night for Vikings quarterbacks ended with Jake Browning’s teammates celebrating with him at midfield and dousing him with bottles of water. The Vikings learned before Saturday’s night practice at TCO Stadium that they would be without quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley due to COVID-19 protocols, leaving Browning as the only one available. Sources confirmed Mond tested positive for COVID-19 while Cousins, the starter, and Stanley were designated as high-risk close contacts.
NFLwcn247.com

Browning 'taking charge' of Vikings, with other QBs absent

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Jake Browning's first two seasons in the NFL were exclusively behind-the-scenes work on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. That was a stark contrast from a college career at Washington that ended with more wins than any player in Pac-12 history. Browning found himself suddenly back in the spotlight this week as the only Vikings quarterback who didn't have to quarantine for COVID-19 protocols. Being vaccinated will help his cause toward getting the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Kirk Cousins. Cousins is expected to return to practice Thursday.
NFLchatsports.com

Norse Code Podcast Episode 378: The Rise of Jake Browning

We’re now in our 8th season of covering the Vikings and just wanted to thank you all so much for the love and support (and occasional hate and/or passive aggression) over these last 378+ episodes. We couldn’t have done it without you and the occasional tree fitty. My story on...
NFLvikings.com

Jake Browning is Lone Vikings QB Available for Night Practice

EAGAN, Minn. — When the Vikings opened their annual Night Practice on Saturday at TCO Stadium, Jake Browning was the only one of four quarterbacks available. The other three signal callers on Minnesota's roster — Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and rookie Kellen Mond — were not present when practice began at 7:30 p.m. (CT).
NFLfox9.com

Next man up: With 3 QBs out, Jake Browning handles practice for Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS - Jake Browning went from high school standout to a college star at Washington, undrafted free agent and eventually to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad the last two seasons. Browning’s world likely turned upside down Saturday morning. The Vikings were getting set to host a night practice at TCO...
NFLallfans.co

Vikings’ COVID outbreak among quarterbacks puts Jake Browning on display

Gary Kubiak has been retired as Vikings offensive coordinator since the end of last season, but Jake Browning still remembers his words of wisdom. After Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley all were ruled out of Saturday’s night practice due to COVID-19 protocols, Browning found himself as the team’s only available quarterback.
NFLPioneer Press

Where does Jake Browning stand with Vikings as Kirk Cousins nears return?

Longtime reserve quarterback Jake Browning has taken center stage for the Vikings over the past few days with franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins conspicuously absent from training camp. If Cousins was vaccinated, he wouldn’t have been considered a high-risk close contact after rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID over...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Cut Quarterback After Kirk Cousins’ Return

The Vikings have waived reserve quarterback Case Cookus, the team announced on Thursday. Minnesota picked up the second-year QB after losing Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. With Cousins and Stanley activated earlier today, the Vikings no longer had a need for Cookus.

