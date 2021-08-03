Cancel
Venezuelan Refugee Orchestra Back Together After Argentine Lockdown

By Nina NEGRON
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year and a half of silence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sounds of the Latin Vox Machine orchestra have returned to a house in Buenos Aires. The group -- made up of Venezuelans who fled their country's economic crisis to Argentina -- is preparing for a performance of the Symphonic Little Prince, a symphony they created during the lockdown, and that they released on disc at the end of July.

Gustavo Dudamel
#Refugees#Refugee Children#Refugee Crisis#Argentine#Venezuelans#French#El Sistema#The Paris Opera#Latin Vox Academy#Unhcr#Iom#Latin Vox Machine
