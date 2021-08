Aug. 7—Alachua County reported 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week on Friday, a record number since the start of the pandemic. The number of vaccinations — 3,060 over the past seven days — also is rising as the delta variant of the virus causes a third peak of cases and hospitalizations. At present, 61% of those 12 and older — those eligible for the vaccine — have had at least one shot. That's just below the state average of 63%.