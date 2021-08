The old saying goes “nothing is certain in life except for death and taxes.” We agree those two certainties are undeniably true, but we need to continue to make sure that family-owned businesses, including farms and ranches, are not taxed to death — or excessively after death. In Nebraska, we have 45,500 farms and ranches. In addition to that, one in four jobs in Nebraska are related to agriculture — further proving why we need sound tax policies for the current and future generation of farmers and ranchers.