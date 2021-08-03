Cancel
Fredonia, NY

Retrospective

Observer
 4 days ago

The new Fredonia Medical Park was completed recently by L.G. Hall Building Contractors Inc. of Dunkirk. Two doctors will be occupying suites in the first building in the medical park. Dr. G. Jay Bishop will open a new practice in internal medicine and Dr. Ganesh Deshpande will be relocating his practice in pediatrics. The site has room for future expansion through the construction of more offices as additional physicians join the Brooks Hospital medical staff.

www.observertoday.com

